Leeds United look set to come up against an old rival later in the season.

Leeds United look set to welcome a new manager into the Championship with reports suggesting Frank Lampard is close to taking over at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues sacked Mark Robins last week after a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County left them 17th in the Championship. A club statement admitted the ‘difficult decision’ had been taken due to performances not being good enough, with the expectation being they’d challenge for a play-off place once again.

First-team head coach Rhyss Carr was in the dugout for Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw at Sunderland as those above him worked on a more permanent option. Lampard had been among the early frontrunners and The Mirror now claim he is ‘closing in’ on the job.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving his interim role at Chelsea in 2023, having filled the gap between Graham Potter’s exit and the summer arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The 46-year-old is now thought to be close to a return, with the report claiming he is ‘top of the list’ to succeed Robins at the CBS Arena.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield was named in an earlier report from the Guardian, but owner Doug King is thought to be keen on appointing a more established name. Lampard is certainly that, as a former Premier League and Champions League-winning player with managerial experience at Derby County, Everton and Chelsea.

Those spells haven’t been particularly successful, however, with Lampard losing his first six games in interim charge of Chelsea towards the end of a 2022/23 campaign in which he eventually won just one in 11. That period followed a dismal spell at Everton, where he was sacked in January 2023, having lost nine of his last 12 games to leave the Toffees second from bottom of the Premier League at the time.

Lampard was linked with an earlier return to the Championship, having been touted as a possible successor to Vincent Kompany at Burnley. Turf Moor chiefs eventually appointed Scott Parker but are believed to have held talks with the former England international midfielder.

"Some opportunities have come my way, they didn't feel right for the time,” Lampard told talkSPORT earlier this year. “So I've kind of taken that decision a bit at times. But now I feel ready so we will see what opportunities come up. I'm certainly ready to work. I love doing what I do, so we will see."

Should Lampard take charge at Coventry, he will have the international break to get his bearings before an early period Leeds supporters will have a keen eye on. The Sky Blues host Sheffield United next weekend before a trip to Burnley the following Tuesday. Leeds are due at the CBS Arena in February.