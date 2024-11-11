Leeds United know how tough a test their Championship promotion rivals face next weekend and absences won’t help.

Sunderland are facing the prospect of being without four regular starters when they head to Millwall next weekend - a fixture Leeds United know all too well can prove difficult.

Leeds will have their first chance of the season to overtake Sunderland after the November international break, having cut the gap from four points to two following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Queens Park Rangers. Regis Le Bris’ side dropped points in disappointing fashion as the Whites cruised to victory at Elland Road, throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against managerless Coventry City.

Coventry scored both their goals in a concerning final half-hour for Sunderland, who also saw Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle forced off with injuries during that period. A two-week break will allow both players extra time to recover but Le Bris was unable to provide clarity and so both look doubtful for next week’s trip to Millwall.

"With Romaine and Alan it is too early, we will have to assess them early this week and see,” Le Bris told the Northern Echo after Saturday’s disappointing draw. "I think that Aji [Alese] will probably be fit at the end of this international break, and of course if Dan Ballard gets some minutes with the international team then that should be good for us.”

Those two forced substitutions only made matters worse for Le Bris, who will certainly be without two other first-team regulars for that long journey south. Defender Trai Hume and winger Patrick Roberts, who have both featured in every league game so far this season, will serve one-game bans after picking up their fifth bookings of the campaign against Coventry.

“We will need to find another set-up to work,” the Black Cats boss admitted. “The squad is ready to compete and find the best solution, it is always likely to happen in a long league. We have to use the depth of the squad. Many players will have opportunities to play and we have two weeks to find that solution and we are ready for the challenge.”

Millwall extended their unbeaten run to seven games with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City and will welcome Sunderland to the Den, where they have beaten both Leeds and Burnley in their previous two games. Daniel Farke’s side were frustrated by the defensive nous of their hosts, who scored the decisive goal via a set-piece.

But by bouncing back to beat QPR, Leeds have ensured they remain within touching distance of both Sunderland and Sheffield United, who climbed into second by beating Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 on Sunday. Burnley needed a 94th-minute Jay Rodriguez penalty to beat Swansea and keep pace with the early frontrunners.

Those results mean Leeds could now end next weekend top of the Championship if results go their way. For that to happen, Farke’s side must beat Swansea before hoping Sheffield United and Sunderland lose against Coventry City and Millwall respectively.