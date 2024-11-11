Leeds United have been handed four Championship fixture changes in the latest round of Sky Sports broadcast selections.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are now aware of their league commitments between now and Monday February 24 and three of the changed dates are for games against promotion rivals.

An EFL statement said: "By November 1, selections were delivered by Sky Sports to the EFL. The League has since liaised with the respective clubs and relevant local authorities to ensure an appropriate spread and balance of home and away fixtures, prior to announcement. From today, clubs and fans have up to four months’ notice of matches that have been moved in order to be broadcast. This continues the League’s commitment, ensuring fans will be able to plan with more certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first amendment to the schedule is the game at home to Sheffield Wednesday that was initially due to take place on January 18 at 3pm. It will now be played a day later on the Sunday with a 12pm kick-off time.

Leeds' vital visit to promotion-chasing Burnley, when Daniel Farke's men will seek revenge for an Elland Road defeat earlier this season, was scheduled for Saturday January 25 but now kicks off at 8pm on Monday January 27.

The home game against Sunderland has moved from Saturday February 15 at 3pm to Monday February 17 with an 8pm kick-off and similarly the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United has been taken from its Saturday 3pm slot and moved to Monday February 24 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds currently sit third in the table, two points behind league leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United. Farke's men have 29 points from their first 15 games of the season and will return from the current international break with a trip to Swansea City on Sunday November 24.