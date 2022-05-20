Leeds United forward reportedly eyed by Newcastle United as ex-Arsenal ace fires Whites warning

Here, we round up all the main Whites headlines in one place through our Friday morning round-up ahead of Sunday's season finale at Brentford.

Whites dealt massive blow in survival bid after huge Burnley boost with Everton safe

Leeds United's bid for Premier League survival is out of their own hands heading into Sunday's final day of the campaign.

MAGPIES SWOOP? Newcastle United, under boss Eddie Howe, above, could reportedly enter discussions to sign Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford if the Whites are relegated. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Magpies reportedly eyeing swoop for Patrick Bamford

Newcastle United ‘could enter discussions’ to sign Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford if the Whites are relegated this summer. (Daily Mail).

Psychology expert with Leeds United relegation experience addresses Jesse Marsch job and concerns

From day one at Leeds United, Jesse Marsch felt he had walked into a ‘psychological job’ and it took little time for him to become acutely aware of the tension gripping the squad.

Thomas Frank insists Brentford will pull no punches in Leeds United's Premier League relegation decider

Leeds United can expect no favours from Brentford when they visit West London to fight for their Premier League status on Sunday, according to Bees boss Thomas Frank.

Key defender to miss Leeds United visit for Brentford but midfielder may return

Leeds United's final day hosts Brentford will be without a key defender for Sunday's showdown against the relegation-battling Whites.

The critical ambition which will sway Kalvin Phillips' Leeds United decision, according to a former Premier League star

Ex-Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has warned that Kalvin Phillips' desire to play for England will be foremost in his thoughts in the upcoming transfer window.