Key defender to miss Leeds United visit for Brentford but midfielder may return

Jamaica international centre-back Ethan Pinnock has made 32 league starts for the Bees this season but the 28-year-old was forced off injured in the first-half of last month's 2-1 win at Watford.

Pinnock has since missed Brentford's last three games and boss Thomas Frank has revealed that the defender will miss Sunday's season finale against the Whites.

Iran international attacking midfielder Saman Ghoddos is also out injured but Nigerian international midfielder Frank Onyeka could return for the Bees who are approaching the Leeds clash on the back of last Sunday's 3-2 win at United's relegation rivals Everton.

INJURIES: For Brentford boss Thomas Frank ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale against Leeds United. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.

Ghoddos has featured 17 times this season but has missed Brentford's last three games.

Onyeka has had 20 outings this term but has missed his side's last seven.

"The squad from Everton will be fully fit," said boss Frank at his pre-match press conference.

"Ethan Pinnock will not make it for this game; he is not far away but there’s no point rushing him back