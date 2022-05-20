On the final day, Brentford will aim to end the club’s first ever Premier League season on a high after the newly-promoted side have surprised as the dark horses of the 2021/2022 campaign.

The Bees could climb as high as ninth place with a win over Leeds, who in turn will be battling desperately for the points they need to remain in the top flight as the relegation scrap is set to go right down to the wire.

Recently nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, Frank insists that although there is less at stake for his side than their opponents, the Bees will give their all to earn a victory.

“I know we will focus on trying to win it, as we have done any other game,” Frank said at his pre-match press conference.

“We have a chance to go top ten so we will do that. We will come with everything.

“The players train very hard, and I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas and not going max power on Sunday.

“There can be that little bit of freedom but when you cross that line you go into match mode and want to win.

“I think our fans will be on it. In many ways it has been a remarkable season for us. There has been a lot to celebrate and now they need to cheer us on for the last time this season. I am pretty sure they can’t wait. Hopefully we can give them a good performance.”

