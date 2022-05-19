On the final day, Brentford will aim to end the club's first ever Premier League season on a high after the newly-promoted side have surprised as the dark horses of the 2021/2022 campaign.

The Bees could climb as high as ninth place with a win over Leeds, who in turn will be battling desperately for the points they need to remain in the top flight as the relegation scrap is set to go right down to the wire.

Recently nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, Frank insists that although there is less at stake for his side than their opponents, the Bees will give their all to earn a victory.

"I know we will focus on trying to win it, as we have done any other game," Frank said at his pre-match press conference.

"We have a chance to go top ten so we will do that. We will come with everything.

"The players train very hard, and I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas and not going max power on Sunday.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Pic: Jan Kruger.

"There can be that little bit of freedom but when you cross that line you go into match mode and want to win.

"I think our fans will be on it. In many ways it has been a remarkable season for us. There has been a lot to celebrate and now they need to cheer us on for the last time this season. I am pretty sure they can’t wait. Hopefully we can give them a good performance."

Leeds, meanwhile, will visit the Brentford Community Stadium hoping to come away with the necessary result to keep them up, with the perilous final-day drama coming just two seasons after former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa masterminded Leeds' return to the Premier League after sixteen years in exile.

Against the backdrop of media hype regarding a supposed 'rivalry' between Frank and Leeds United, the Brentford boss paid his respect to the club his team could send back to the Championship on Sunday.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Oli Scarff.

"I think they suit the Premier League; I will not say they suit it more than Everton and Burnley," Frank said.

"If anyone picked their Premier League top 20 from history, I’m pretty sure they would pick Leeds - I don’t think they’d pick Brentford."

After Bielsa was sacked in February, Jesse Marsch was appointed United head coach in the hopes that his similar style of play would suit the players, entrenched in three-and-a-half years in his predecessor's ideology, in order to gain the results needed to avoid relegation.

Ahead of Sunday's decisive game, Frank observed the difference between the two managers.

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa in the technical box in the reverse fixture, when Patrick Bamford snatched a point for the Whites' with a late equaliser. Pic: George Wood.

"Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play is very aggressive and pressing orientated but when they play on the ball, they play extremely quick," Frank said.

"A lot of other teams have similar styles of play, but it is more on the defensive side of play where there is a lot of man marking. I haven’t seen any other manager doing it like Bielsa and that’s why he’s a big inspiration for both me, and a lot of other coaches across the world.

"Jesse Marsch still wants to press and combine but it is a little bit more zonal.

"They still want to be aggressive and press forward which was Jesse Marsch’s style of play at Leipzig.