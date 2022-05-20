The critical ambition which will sway Kalvin Phillips' Leeds United decision, according to a former Premier League star

The Whites talisman first became a target for Premier League clubs as he was boosting his boyhood club through their title-winning Championship campaign of 2019/2020.

But Phillips' value subsequently skyrocketed when he emerged as a standout performer for England as the Three Lions reached the EURO 2020 final last summer.

Throughout United's persistent struggles in their second top-flight campaign, speculation regarding the midfielder's future has dragged on.

This week, fresh reports emerged of interest in the 26-year-old at Manchester City, who are set to lose established defensive midfielder Fernandinho at the close of the season.

Though Phillips would prefer to remain at Leeds, where he has played since he was 14 years old, it will be harder for him to progress as a player against Championship opposition should the Whites be relegated from the Premier League.

Winterburn explained the significance of Leeds' survival in Phillips' career, stressing that the player's international career will play a significant factor in his decision.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

"You want to be playing against the best and playing in the top league all of the time," Winterburn told FreeSuperTips.

"I think I read somewhere that he hasn’t signed a new deal yet, but where he is and if Leeds go down - it becomes a different scenario.

"Leeds will have to readjust and see what they want to do.

"I would think from an ambition point of view, Phillips will want to be playing Premier League football to try and cement his position within the England squad.

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

"If he’s still playing well at Championship level, then I would think he’d still be in the England squad.

"There will be a few clubs looking and analysing the situation if Leeds go down, but what will his valuation be?

"It’ll be interesting to see what Leeds value him at and if anyone would be willing to meet that valuation.

"If Leeds go down, I do think there will be clubs coming in for him, but at what price I do not know.

Kalvin Phillips earned England Player of the Year after dazzling at EURO 2020. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.