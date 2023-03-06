Leeds United's under-21s moved top of Premier League Two Division Two with a 2-1 victory at promotion-chasing rivals Southampton at the end of last month but Nottingham Forest have since moved level on points with the Whites.

Forest took a goalless draw from last Monday night's hosting of West Brom and then recorded a 3-0 victory at Southampton on Friday night. Leeds and Forest both have 32 points, two more than third-placed Southampton, but the Whites have a game in hand on both sides. That game in hand effectively presents itself at York City’s ground this evening with a home clash against bottom of the table Derby County who have taken just one point from their 13 games so far.

The young Rams have scored just eight goals from those 13 fixtures but conceded 41 for a goal difference of minus 33. Derby did, though, finally take that point in their most recent assignment via a 1-1 draw at third-bottom Sunderland.

CHANCE: For Leeds United's under-21s for whom Sonny Perkins, above, is a regular in the front line. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.