The former Brighton and Hove Albion coach offered his verdict on the match following Chelsea’s 1-0 win, remaining level-headed in the wake of his team’s first victory since mid-January.

Potter’s side secured all three points courtesy of a second half Wesley Fofana header to which Leeds could not respond despite a late flurry of chances. Substitute Mateo Joseph and goalkeeper Illan Meslier recorded shots on target during stoppage time at the end of the second half but United were unable to force the issue and find a way past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Leeds’ style of play under former head coach Marcelo Bielsa was often described as being like a ‘basketball game’, due to the end-to-end nature with which the Argentine’s teams played. Under the stewardship of Jesse Marsch, Leeds retained their directness and verticality, synonymous with basketball matches where both teams attack frequently and interchangeably.

Chelsea's English head coach Graham Potter gestures on the touchline(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after Chelsea’s victory at Stamford Bridge, Potter coined a new phrase for Leeds’ style during his assessment of the game.

"It’s a nice three points, important three points. I think it’s good for confidence, good for morale. The boys have been suffering because they care, they do.

“Playing against Leeds is always tough, they’ve got high intensity.

"You’re playing against one of the best teams in terms of high intensity in the Premier League, so if the game starts to become ‘Hawaii football’, you know, up and down, then it can be a challenge for us. But the boys stuck at it, I thought the crowd were great,” he said.