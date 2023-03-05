Premier League highfliers Brighton stormed to a 4-0 success against Saturday’s relegation-battling visitors West Ham United but right back Tariq Lamptey was forced off injured in the 16th minute at which point the score was goalless. De Zerbi, though, has provided a positive update on the 22-year-old’s condition ahead of next weekend’s clash against Leeds at Elland Road. Speaking post-match, De Zerbi said the issue was ‘not a big problem’, adding: “It’s a small injury.”