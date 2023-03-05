News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United's next visitors Brighton dealt injury blow to star as boss issues condition update

Leeds United’s next opponents Brighton have suffered an injury blow to a star man but boss Roberto De Zerbi insists the issue is only “small”.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Premier League highfliers Brighton stormed to a 4-0 success against Saturday’s relegation-battling visitors West Ham United but right back Tariq Lamptey was forced off injured in the 16th minute at which point the score was goalless. De Zerbi, though, has provided a positive update on the 22-year-old’s condition ahead of next weekend’s clash against Leeds at Elland Road. Speaking post-match, De Zerbi said the issue was ‘not a big problem’, adding: “It’s a small injury.”

Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Jakub Moder (ACL) are currently out injured for Brighton who are set to give minutes to Levi Colwill for the club’s under-21s today on his comeback from a quad problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
INJURY UPDATE: From Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
INJURY UPDATE: From Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
INJURY UPDATE: From Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
BrightonTariq LampteyPremier LeagueWest Ham UnitedElland Road