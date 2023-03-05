A fresh triple Leeds United blow has been followed by a slice of Whites relief and now a new predicted finish come the end of the Premier League campaign.

Javi Gracia’s Whites were dealt a fresh blow in their quest for top-flight survival on Saturday as their clash at bitter London rivals Chelsea ended in a 1-0 defeat. Further blows for Leeds as part of Saturday’s action entailed victories for relegation-battling rivals Wolves and in particular Southampton whose 1-0 triumph at home to Leicester City left the Whites just one point away from being bottom of the division.

But there were elements of relief for Leeds on Saturday as Bournemouth lost 3-2 at Arsenal despite having built-up a 2-0 lead whilst West Ham United were walloped 4-0 at Brighton. A Crystal Palace side far from safe were also defeated 1-0 at Aston Villa and the theme of light relief continued on Sunday, just as fourth-bottom Leeds looked set to plummet into the division’s drop zone.

Relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton locked horns in a Sunday 2pm kick-off at the City Ground where a victory for the Toffees would have left Leeds in the bottom three. Sean Dyche’s side led twice at The City Ground but a brace from Forest star man Brennan Johnson ensured the contest ended in a 2-2 draw, keeping Leeds out of the drop zone on goal difference.

The Whites are ahead of third-bottom Everton on goal difference – and with a game hand – with one point back to bottom two Southampton and Bournemouth on the same amount of games played. Leeds are also just one point adrift of fifth-bottom West Ham, two points behind 15th-placed Leicester and four away from 14th-positioned Forest, all on the same number of games.

Following the weekend’s action, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the very latest odds for relegation and the prices for the title to determine the top half sides. The Whites were forecast to finish in 16th place before this weekend’s games but that prediction has now changed.

