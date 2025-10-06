Leeds United's top Fantasy Premier League points scorers as midfield duo impress

Who are Leeds United’s top points scorers in this season’s Fantasy Premier League?

The second international break of the season offers an opportunity to reflect on the first two months Leeds United’s return to the Premier League.

It has been a mixed bag for Daniel Farke and his players after they collected eight points from their opening seven games of the campaign by earning wins against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, battling to draws with Newcastle United and Bournemouth and falling to defeats against Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Those results have left the Whites three places and four points above the relegation zone as they turn their focus towards a visit to former Championship promotion rivals Burnley on the other side of the international break.

But who has impressed for Leeds so far? We take a look at who tops the Whites Fantasy Premier League points rankings and there is little surprise in which player is leading the way.

Fantasy Premier League points: 1

1. Sam Byram

Fantasy Premier League points: 1 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 3

2. James Justin

Fantasy Premier League points: 3 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Fantasy Premier League points: 4

3. Joel Piroe

Fantasy Premier League points: 4 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 6

4. Jack Harrison

Fantasy Premier League points: 6 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 6

5. Willy Gnonto

Fantasy Premier League points: 6 | Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League points: 7

6. Ilia Gruev

Fantasy Premier League points: 7 | Getty Images

