Luke Ayling told Leeds United fans everything they will want to hear after Saturday’s draw with Newcastle United.

The draw is not enough to take Leeds out of the bottom three, but it gives them a fighting chance going into their last three games, providing results elsewhere don’t all go against them this weekend.

“I think the point is massive for us today, especially with how we did it,” Ayling told BT Sport at full-time. “We got ahead, then we had the penalty and fall behind 2-1. Weeks before, we probably lose that 4-1 or 5-1, but we stick in there and we get what could be a huge point.”

Speaking about the missed penalty and how Leeds crumbled for a short time after it, Ayling added: “It sums up our season in two minutes, we have the chance to go 2-0 up and that happens. But We have to forget that, and those are the goals that will keep us up. The fans roared us on. They were with us right to the end, and they have been with us all season.

“It’s been hard for them sometimes, they have voiced their opinions - and they have the right to do that - but they have stuck with us today and stayed behind to clap us off. They are going to be massive for us in the last two games. “

Ayling was also asked about Allardyce and his instant impact at Elland Road. “Yeah, he comes in and the place lifts as soon he comes in,” said the full-back. “We’re in a good way now, and hopefully we can kick on from here. A club like this should be in the Premier league, and we have two games to do that.