Leeds United’s Elland Road security were left red-faced on Saturday afternoon after a fan was allowed to approach Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

As for Newcastle, the result will be seen as two dropped points as they look to wrap up a Champions League spot between now and the end of the season.

But aside from a Junior Firpo red card, the headline-maker late in the game was actually a fan, and for all the wrong reasons. Television cameras captured what was presumably a Leeds fan getting onto the side of the pitch before approaching Magpies boss Howe. The fan appeared to aggressively say something to Howe before giving the Newcastle boss a shove.

Howe didn’t appear to know the supporter was right in front of him until he said whatever he said. To the Newcastle boss’s credit, his reaction was a muted one, remaining calm while security eventually arrived on the scene to take the fan away. Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall was left much more upset by the incident, and rushed to approach the fan before behind held back by another member of staff. It was an ugly scene, and one that will lead to serious questions being asked of the security team at Elland Road.