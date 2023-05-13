Watch shocking moment fan approaches Eddie Howe during Leeds United vs Newcastle United
A fan was allowed to storm the pitch and approach Eddie Howe during Leeds United’s draw with Newcastle United at Elland Road, leaving Jason Tindall furious.
Leeds United’s Elland Road security were left red-faced on Saturday afternoon after a fan was allowed to approach Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.
Leeds secured an unlikely and valuable point against Newcastle on Saturday, with Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen on target for the Whites, while Callum Wilson scored two penalties for the visitors. For Sam Allardyce’s men, the point gives them a fighting chance of survival heading into their last two games, albeit much will depend on results elsewhere this weekend.
As for Newcastle, the result will be seen as two dropped points as they look to wrap up a Champions League spot between now and the end of the season.
But aside from a Junior Firpo red card, the headline-maker late in the game was actually a fan, and for all the wrong reasons. Television cameras captured what was presumably a Leeds fan getting onto the side of the pitch before approaching Magpies boss Howe. The fan appeared to aggressively say something to Howe before giving the Newcastle boss a shove.
Howe didn’t appear to know the supporter was right in front of him until he said whatever he said. To the Newcastle boss’s credit, his reaction was a muted one, remaining calm while security eventually arrived on the scene to take the fan away. Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall was left much more upset by the incident, and rushed to approach the fan before behind held back by another member of staff. It was an ugly scene, and one that will lead to serious questions being asked of the security team at Elland Road.
Ultimately, Howe was lucky to only get a shove having found himself in a very vulnerable position. Unaware of the fan’s presence, the Magpies boss would not have been able to defend himself had the fan taken a more violent approach.