Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 2: Penalties and red-card drama in Elland Road thriller

Magpies midfielder Joelinton fired in the game's first attempt in the third minute but his rising drive from 25-yards out flew well over the bar.

Instead, Leeds went ahead from their first attack in the seventh minute as Luke Ayling smashed the ball home from close range on the follow up to a header from Rodrigo which Nick Pope had saved but only palmed loose into the box.

The goal arrived after fantastic play from Jack Harrison down the left flank who poked a pass through to Patrick Bamford to supply the cross for Rodrigo's header.

ALL SQUARE: Rasmus Kristensen celebrates putting Leeds United back level. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Ayling's strike lifted the Elland Road roof off and whilst the Magpies tried to instantly reply, Callum Wilson's shot from inside the area after spinning Rasmus Kristensen was safely held by Joel Robles.

From a similar position, Miguel Almiron's attempt flew into the side netting.

Leeds were then given a glorious chance to equalise in the 27th minute when Sam Greenwood played in Junior Firpo who was brought down in the box by JoeLinton after a tangle of legs.

Referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot but Patrick Bamford could only produce a very weak penalty slightly to the right of Magpies keeper Pope who easily saved.

Gallingly, the Magpies were then awarded a penalty of their own just three minutes later as Max Wober sent Alexander Isak to the ground but this time Callum Wilson produced a clinical spot kick that flew past Robles into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle then threatened to go ahead but Leeds squandered an opening in the 44th minute as Greenwood blazed over from the edge of the box after good hold up play by Bamford.

And Elland Road then sighed gasps of relief in first half stoppage time when a curling attempt from Almiron whistled just wide meaning an entertaining half ended one apiece.

Whites boss Sam Allardyce made one change during the interval in taking off Greenwood who was replaced by Adam Forshaw in midfield.

Leeds wasted an opening five minutes after the restart through Robin Koch who got into the area and was perfectly placed to get on the end of a decent Bamford play off only to lose the ball with poor control.

At the other end, Wilson saw a fierce volley deflected over and Leeds survived the corner.

Just short of the hour mark, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes was booked for diving, much to Elland Road's delight although Leeds and Firpo were then relieved to see a yellow moments later after Firpo caught Guimaraes with his studs on his shin.

After a superb tackle from Rodrigo, Leeds threatened again but a promising move ended with Weston McKennie scooping an effort over the bar from the edge of the area.

Willy Gnonto was then called for in replacing Harrison in the 64th minute but Newcastle were awarded a penalty just three minutes later as Firpo handballed in the area as a cross from the left brushed through his fingers as he looked to elevate himself to compete with Isak.

Wilson again stepped up to take the spot kick and this time converted by sending his attempt high down the middle.

The Magpies had the ball in the net again in the 75th minute through substitute Allan Saint-Maximin but the strike was eventually ruled out for fellow substitute Anthony Gordon being offside in the build up.Instead, Leeds equalised in the 79th minute as Newcastle failed to clear a corner which ended with Rasmus Kristensen netting with a fine volley from the edge of the box.

Elland Road suddenly sensed a Whites winner but Bamford's attempt to head home a Forshaw free-kick ended with the ball coming off his shoulder and going over the bar.

At the other end, Robles showed safe hands to save Saint-Maximin's attempt from just inside the box, after which Brenden Aaronson replaced Rodrigo with three minutes left.

There was then another twist in the 90th minute as Firpo caught the heels of Gordon who was clean through on goal on the edge of the area and the already booked Firpo was sent off.

Leeds survived the free-kick as Kieran Trippier's effort was deflected wide and neither side were able to find a winner despite eight minutes of added time to a lunchtime thriller with Robles saving from Fabian Schar in the final minute.

Leeds United: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Koch, Greenwood (Forshaw 46), McKennie, Harrison (Gnonto 64), Rodrigo (Aaronson 87), Bamford (Struijk 90). Subs not used: Meslier, Gray, Roca, Summerville, Rutter.

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock (Andesron 87), Almiron (Gordon 73), Wilson (Saint-Maximin 73), Isak. Subs not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy.