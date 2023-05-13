Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Newcastle United as seven score 7/10 but one 4

Leeds United’s hosting of Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United produced a thrilling 2-2 draw – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds went ahead from their first attack in the seventh minute as Luke Ayling smashed the ball home from close range on the follow up to a header from Rodrigo which Nick Pope had saved but only palmed loose into the box. The goal arrived after fantastic play from Jack Harrison down the left flank who poked a pass through to Patrick Bamford to supply the cross for Rodrigo's header.

Leeds were then given a glorious chance to equalise in the 27th minute when Sam Greenwood played in Junior Firpo who was brought down in the box by Joelinton. Referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot but Bamford could only produce a very weak penalty slightly to the right of Magpies keeper Pope who easily saved.

Newcastle were then awarded a penalty of their own just three minutes later as Max Wober sent Alexander Isak to the ground but this time Callum Wilson produced a clinical spot kick that flew past Robles into the bottom left corner.

The Magpies were then awarded the game’s third penalty in the 67th minute as Firpo handballed in the area as a cross from the left brushed through his fingers as he looked to elevate himself to compete with Isak. Wilson again stepped up to take the spot kick and this time converted by sending his attempt high down the middle. But Leeds equalised in the 79th minute as Newcastle failed to clear a corner which ended with Rasmus Kristensen netting with a fine volley from the edge of the box.

There was then one final twist in the 90th minute as Firpo caught the heels of Gordon who was clean through on goal on the edge of the area and the already booked Firpo was sent off.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a pulsating afternoon at LS11.

Joel Robles 7 - Commanded his area, defended crosses aggressively. Kicking wasn't always great.

Luke Ayling 7 - Worked really hard, did well defensively, tried to get forward when it was possible and forward bursts gave Leeds some momentum.

Rasmus Kristensen 6 - Some poor distribution, some big defensive interventions and a goal, albeit via a deflection.

Max Wober 6 - Dug in defensively later on but will kick himself for the clumsy challenge that gave away the penalty.