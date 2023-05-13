Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 brilliant images as Leeds United secure unlikely point against Newcastle United - gallery

A look at the best pictures from Leeds United’s home draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 13th May 2023, 14:56 BST

Leeds United picked up a potentially valuable point against top four hopefuls Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites took an early lead through Luke Ayling, who knocked home a simple rebound after Rodrigo Moreno’s header, and it could have been two had Patrick Bamford not missed a penalty. Newcastle punished their hosts when Callum Wilson scored a penalty of his own, and the England striker scored again from the spot after the break, with Junior Firpo committing a handball in bizarre fashion.

Leeds kept themselves in the game, though, and their equaliser came from an unlikely source, with Rasmus Kristensen finding the net with a deflected goal with just over 10 minutes to play. Junior Firpo was sent off in the dying moments, but Sam Allardyce’s men held on for the point. The point won’t be enough to lift them out of the regation zone, even before the rest of the weekend’s games, but it will give Leeds hope going into their final two.

Here we round up all the best images from the Elland Road clash.

1. Allardyce touches down at Elland Road

2. Ayling greets the fans

3. Getting behind the lads!

4. Rodrigo forces a save...

