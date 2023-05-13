The Whites took an early lead through Luke Ayling , who knocked home a simple rebound after Rodrigo Moreno’s header, and it could have been two had Patrick Bamford not missed a penalty. Newcastle punished their hosts when Callum Wilson scored a penalty of his own, and the England striker scored again from the spot after the break, with Junior Firpo committing a handball in bizarre fashion.

Leeds kept themselves in the game, though, and their equaliser came from an unlikely source, with Rasmus Kristensen finding the net with a deflected goal with just over 10 minutes to play. Junior Firpo was sent off in the dying moments, but Sam Allardyce’s men held on for the point. The point won’t be enough to lift them out of the regation zone, even before the rest of the weekend’s games, but it will give Leeds hope going into their final two.