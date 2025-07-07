After a two-season absence from the top flight of the English game, the Whites face the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool once again after claiming the Championship title on a dramatic final day of the season in May.

New signings have been announced, more are expected to follow over the coming weeks and the anticipation for what already feels like an exciting season is rising with every passing day. It’s almost time for those all too familiar matchday routines to kick in once again - but what are the familiar matchday rituals and sights that every Leeds United supporter will have experienced on their way to Elland Road?