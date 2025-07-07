Can you claim to be a Leeds United fan if you've not done most of these 11 things

Mark Carruthers
Football writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

There are a whole host of familiar sights witnessed by Leeds United supporters as they make their way to Elland Road.

The waiting is almost over for Leeds United supporters as the new Premier League season draws ever closer.

After a two-season absence from the top flight of the English game, the Whites face the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool once again after claiming the Championship title on a dramatic final day of the season in May.

New signings have been announced, more are expected to follow over the coming weeks and the anticipation for what already feels like an exciting season is rising with every passing day. It’s almost time for those all too familiar matchday routines to kick in once again - but what are the familiar matchday rituals and sights that every Leeds United supporter will have experienced on their way to Elland Road?

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

1. Graveley’s

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. | Getty Images

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

2. The Old Peacock

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

4. Get a photo with Billy

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. | AFP via Getty Images

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game.

5. Visit a loved one

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. | Getty Images

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars.

6. Baulk at player cars

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars. | Getty Images

