Leeds United’s 2025/26 season is predicted by the latest edition of the popular Football Manager video game.

Gamers around the world rejoiced last week when a two-year wait for the latest edition of the popular Football Manager series was brought to an end.

The release of the beta version of the 2026 version was confirmed for Thursday night and that sparked a flurry of activity across social media and a whole host of Leeds United fans wasted little time in jumping into Daniel Farke’s shoes in the home dugout at Elland Road.

With an extensive list of researchers wiling away the hours to produce a realistic experience for virtual managers, we thought we would see how FM26 predicts Leeds United’s season will pan out over the coming months after the real-life Farke led his side back into the Premier League via last season’s Championship title win.

The results of the simulation were intriguing with an ambitious January transfer window, an underwhelming FA Cup run and a nervy battle against relegation all predicted.

Premier League survival secured

Football Manager 2026 predicts Leeds United will mount a successful battle against relegation in this season's Premier League (photo Sports Interactive) | Sports Interactive

It was a season of inconsistency for the Whites as they struggled to put together a significant run of positive results and that meant they spent the majority of the campaign sitting in and around the Premier League relegation zone. That said, there were some notable wins against the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur throughout the season that provided some positivity. However, safety did not really move to within their grasp until a 3-0 home win against Brentford on the penultimate weekend of March as a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and an Anton Stach header saw off the Bees at Elland Road.

Nerves were set on edge for the Whites during the final weeks of the season as they stumbled over the line by claiming just four points from their final eight games of the season. That meant Farke’s men ended the campaign five points clear of the drop zone and ensured Elland Road will host Premier League football once again next season. Wolves, Burnley and West Ham United were all condemned to relegation, with Leeds able to wave goodbye to the latter as they battled to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on the final day of the campaign. For further clarity, Manchester City claimed the Premier League title with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United securing the remaining Champions League spots.

FA Cup early exit

Football Manager 2026 predicted Leeds United will suffer an FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Arsenal (photo Sports Interactive) | Sports Interactive

Having suffered an early exit from the Carabao Cup in the real world with a shock defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, it was Bournemouth that ended the Whites’ Wembley hopes in the competition with a 3-1 win in a fourth round tie at Elland Road. That left hopes to a cup run to rest on the FA Cup - but there was a cruel blow for Farke and his players after they were handed an away tie at Premier League title contenders Arsenal. Despite producing a brave display against a much-changed Arsenal side, the Whites’ FA Cup run was ended at the first hurdle as an Ethan Nwaneri penalty helped the Gunners’ progress.

January transfer window business

Football Manager 2026 predicted Leeds United will make a surprise move for Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes in the January transfer window (photo Sports Interactive) | Sports Interactive

The Whites board showed their willingness to back Daniel Farke during the January transfer window as they made four eye-catching signings during the first month of the new year. There was a double swoop on Brentford as the Whites landed Keane Lewis-Potter and Frank Onyeka for a combined outlay of just under £39m and former Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was secured in a half-season loan. Another loan addition was made when former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes temporarily swapped life in the South of France with Marseille for a half-season stint at Elland Road. That was where his time as a White ended as there was no permanent deal clause placed into the initial agreement. There was one temporary departure from Elland Road as midfielder Brenden Aaronson joined Austria Vienna on a loan deal before returning to Leeds at the end of the season.

