Many Leeds United fans are struggling to muster up confidence in striker Patrick Bamford amid a goal crisis surrounding the Whites.

The Whites find themselves battling relegation again this season, and be it under Jesse Marsch or Javi Gracia, one of the biggest problems has been finding the net. Losing top goalscorer Rodrigo Moreno to injury over the last six weeks or so certaintly hasn’t helped, while Georginio Rutter is still finding his feet in the Premier League, and Bamford has struggled for goals this term.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say...

Beverley Gell - “Bamford isn't a striker, he's a tapper in. He can't strike the ball from a distance, and unless he's there at close range to the net, to tap in the ball, Bamford can't score.”

Johnathon Dent - “Not a goalscorer ok number 10. Needed a striker for too long now can't believe no one at club has seen this. Poor by managers and board. That's we have struggled got away with it last season just this season we going down.”

Stuart Murphy - “No. He cant score. Hes not good enough….but, hes a good playmaker.”

Darren Alfred - “Why does it always come down to one man there's 9 other outfield players that can also score.”

John Dye - “I like paddy. But sadly he don't look up for the fight ... Since he's been inured. Looks rusty and not match sharp and his air shot summed him up.”

INJURED: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Michelle Carpenter - “His hold up play is great strong on the ball he is being judged again on a very short period of time after such long spells out. He is also having to get used to new team members so it's a little unfair to comment at this stage.”

Trevor Degnan - “Will he actually play??? Looks way off the pace and we haven't got time to wait. At his best holds the ball up well enough but we need goals now.”

Mark Scothern - “No time like the present, but he hasn’t done so far. Too many injuries for him to get going, as we know a striker works off of confidence.”

Dilip Khednah - “I think once he gets that goal he will start to score, lets hope its the start of Brighton match.”