Leeds United boss Javi Gracia reveals reason for Patrick Bamford absence at Chelsea
Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has revealed the reason for striker Patrick Bamford’s absence from the Whites matchday squad at Chelsea.
Bamford is not involved at Stamford Bridge and Gracia has revealed that the Whites no 9 has a leg injury. Speaking to Sky Sports, Gracia said: “Pat felt something in his leg and it's better to protect him a little bit and we will see if he is ready for the next game."
Gracia made three changes to his side for the clash at Stamford Bridge.