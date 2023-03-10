Julian Alvarez reveals club Erling Haaland supports amid Leeds United claims
Erling Haaland’s favourite team has seemingly been revealed amid claims he may follow the club from his birthplace - Leeds United.
Erling Haaland’s favourite club has been revealed, and it’s not Leeds United.
Haaland has become one of the best players in the world, taking a move to Manchester City in his stride by storming his way to the top of the Premier League’s top scorers list. The Nowegian The striker made his name in Austria and Germany, scoring goals for fun, but it’s no secret he was born in Leeds due to his father spending time at Elland Road as a player.
That fact has led to speculation that Haaland could be a Leeds fan deep down, while others have claimed his allegiance may lie with his first senior team, Byrne, given the striker counts himself as Norwegian, representing Norway internationally despite being born in England. But the answer is none of the above, according to Haaland’s City teammate Julian Alvarez.
In fact, the answer is a little left-field, with Alvarez claiming Haaland is a fan of Argentine side Boca Juniors. Alvarez told TyC Sports of Haaland: “He’s a good guy. He helps me, we talk to each other and I try to observe him from the outside in order to learn.
“Ever since I’ve been here (City), he’s always told me he’s for Boca Juniors and he’s talked to me about La Bombonera. I think he was with Leonardo Balerdi at Borussia Dortmund and that influenced him a bit.”
An interesting revelation, and it likely means Haaland will have to wait a long time before he gets chance to play for the club he supports, with a move to Argentina not likely until the latter years of his career. Though, on the plus side, he never has to worry about facing the club he supports, at least for now, with FIFA reportedly looking to remodel the Club World Cup to ensure more games between Europe’s best and the best clubs from other continents.