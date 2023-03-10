Erling Haaland’s favourite club has been revealed, and it’s not Leeds United.

Haaland has become one of the best players in the world, taking a move to Manchester City in his stride by storming his way to the top of the Premier League’s top scorers list. The Nowegian The striker made his name in Austria and Germany, scoring goals for fun, but it’s no secret he was born in Leeds due to his father spending time at Elland Road as a player.

That fact has led to speculation that Haaland could be a Leeds fan deep down, while others have claimed his allegiance may lie with his first senior team, Byrne, given the striker counts himself as Norwegian, representing Norway internationally despite being born in England. But the answer is none of the above, according to Haaland’s City teammate Julian Alvarez.

In fact, the answer is a little left-field, with Alvarez claiming Haaland is a fan of Argentine side Boca Juniors. Alvarez told TyC Sports of Haaland: “He’s a good guy. He helps me, we talk to each other and I try to observe him from the outside in order to learn.

“Ever since I’ve been here (City), he’s always told me he’s for Boca Juniors and he’s talked to me about La Bombonera. I think he was with Leonardo Balerdi at Borussia Dortmund and that influenced him a bit.”

