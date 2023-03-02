The Spaniard revealed during Thursday’s pre-match press conference his openness towards Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter starting alongside each other in attack this Saturday when Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge hoping to record back-to-back wins over Chelsea for the first time in the league since 1991/92.

Rutter started in midweek against Fulham at Craven Cottage and was unfortunate to come away without securing his first goal for the club, since joining in January from TSG Hoffenheim. The former Bundesliga striker was denied by referee Chris Kavanagh who deemed Weston McKennie to have fouled Fulham’s Harry Wilson, whose header was parried into the path of French forward Rutter applying the finish.

On the stroke of half-time, the 20-year-old also struck the frame of the goal with a looping header which left Cottagers ‘keeper Marek Rodak beaten all ends up. Rutter was substituted for Patrick Bamford during the second half, but Gracia says it may not be a question of one or the other on Saturday.

Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (R) celebrates with teammates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Southampton (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's an option [for Rutter to start]. Some of you asked me about it after the game and it's a real option to play with two players up front.

"In this case, in the last game I'm happy with the play of Georginio, what I'm not so happy is with the goal disallowed. Really, really soft, and after watching [again] really soft. That circumstance can change the game.

"During the game it was the same in the second half, before they scored we had a clear chance, we were really close and that's why I'm really disappointed. We wasted a good chance to get a good result.

"I think it's a good option for us to play with two up front, with Georginio with Patrick, Patrick with Rodrigo, with Aaronson, with all the attackers we have in the club,” Gracia added.