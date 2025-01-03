Leeds United fans agree on Joe Gelhardt amid latest transfer news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The exciting forward has been unable to find a place in Daniel Farke’s Leeds United plans.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gelhardt's career could be set to continue away from Leeds United as interest builds in a January move.

The YEP reported on growing interest in November, with clubs in the Championship and abroad eyeing a possible loan move once the mid-season window opens. There were as many as 10 clubs keen on Gelhardt over the summer with many still keeping tabs on his situation going into the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke has already predicted a quiet month in West Yorkshire and while recruitment chiefs will remain on their toes, only one piece of business is expected and the YEP understands that to be a loan exit for Gelhardt. Both club and player are keen to secure a temporary exit this month, with regular football imperative.

Gelhardt’s Leeds drop-off

That regular football has not been forthcoming since Farke took charge in the summer of 2023, following Premier League relegation. Gelhardt actually played fewer Leeds minutes last season (197), than he did during a 2022/23 campaign in which he left for Sunderland in January. A sharp increase has never looked likely in the current term, with two league appearances totalling just 10 minutes.

Having signed as an 18-year-old following Leeds’ 2020 promotion, Gelhardt and long-time pal Sam Greenwood formed an excellent under-21-level partnership but it was the former who quickly enjoyed big moments in the first-team. The bulldozing forward continued to make an impact from the bench, most notably winning a late penalty against Wolves and scoring a dramatic winner at home to Norwich during the 2021/22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gelhardt failed to develop beyond an impact substitute and a search for more regular football saw him join Sunderland on loan. an unfortunate move in which he was due to play behind Ross Stewart but a season-ending injury for the Scot saw Leeds’ loanee lead the line. The former Wigan man struggled in an unnatural position and has been unable to rediscover that spark since.

Leeds fans’ verdict

A thread on Reddit has seen a huge number of Leeds supporters cast their verdict on where things have gone wrong for Gelhardt, and many agree on the key themes behind his lack of football under Farke. There is also little doubt that a move away from Elland Road would suit all parties.

TheThirstyPanda wrote: “I love the lad's youthful exuberance, work rate and enthusiasm but I'm not sure where he would fit. The only way he'll develop is on loan. Maybe a free to Reading. My Uncle would appreciate that.”

The_L666ds wrote: “The game has also evolved away from his only real position, the second striker. Almost every manager deploys a lone striker system nowadays, and there’s no room for a player who cannot lead the line as a centre-forward, but isn’t a winger or wide forward who can dribble or cross, and isn’t a playmaker who can open defences with his passing range.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ChargrilledB wrote: “I think he just can’t find a position that really suits him. He’s not quite anything. Maybe a false 9? Can’t see him ever being good enough as an outright 9 or 10. Obviously not a winger either.”

Arnie__B wrote: “As others have said he doesn't really fit into a lone striker system and 433,4141 and 4231 all play that way. He isn't a centre forward, he isn't a winger, he isn't a 10 and he isn't a midfielder. I think he also gets injured a lot. I think he is on quite a lot of money for a fringe player and that limits his loan attractiveness unless Leeds subsidise his wages.”