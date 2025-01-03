Leeds United lineup predicted vs Hull City as Daniel Farke makes difficult injury, fitness and rotation decisions

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is expected to rotate his starting lineup for the visit to Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites are in action for the second time this week as they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Ruben Selles’ new-look Hull City outfit.

Daniel Farke has potential injuries to contend with after a hectic festive schedule, such as Jayden Bogle, who was forced off through injury on New Year’s Day. Sam Byram is considered doubtful after reporting discomfort at half-time against Blackburn Rovers last time out, however, Max Wober should be available from the start once again.

Here is how we expect Leeds to line up tomorrow.

One of Farke's vice captains and has kept many clean sheets this season.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

One of Farke's vice captains and has kept many clean sheets this season.

Farke confirmed the defender was suffering from a dead leg which forced his substitution on New Year's Day. He is hopeful the right-back will be ready for the weekend.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Farke confirmed the defender was suffering from a dead leg which forced his substitution on New Year's Day. He is hopeful the right-back will be ready for the weekend.

Rodon has missed just four minutes of Championship action for Leeds this season.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has missed just four minutes of Championship action for Leeds this season.

Leeds look their best whenever the Dutchman is at the back alongside Rodon.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Leeds look their best whenever the Dutchman is at the back alongside Rodon.

Wober came on at half-time on New Year's Day and provided there has been no flare-up in his knee, should be fit to start on Saturday afternoon.

5. LB: Max Wober

Wober came on at half-time on New Year's Day and provided there has been no flare-up in his knee, should be fit to start on Saturday afternoon.

A return to midfield is most likely for Ampadu after dropping out of the starting XI vs Blackburn, for workload reasons.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

A return to midfield is most likely for Ampadu after dropping out of the starting XI vs Blackburn, for workload reasons.

