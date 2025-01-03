The Whites are in action for the second time this week as they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Ruben Selles’ new-look Hull City outfit.

Daniel Farke has potential injuries to contend with after a hectic festive schedule, such as Jayden Bogle, who was forced off through injury on New Year’s Day. Sam Byram is considered doubtful after reporting discomfort at half-time against Blackburn Rovers last time out, however, Max Wober should be available from the start once again.