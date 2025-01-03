The Whites are in action for the second time this week as they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Ruben Selles’ new-look Hull City outfit.
Daniel Farke has potential injuries to contend with after a hectic festive schedule, such as Jayden Bogle, who was forced off through injury on New Year’s Day. Sam Byram is considered doubtful after reporting discomfort at half-time against Blackburn Rovers last time out, however, Max Wober should be available from the start once again.
Here is how we expect Leeds to line up tomorrow.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
One of Farke's vice captains and has kept many clean sheets this season. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Farke confirmed the defender was suffering from a dead leg which forced his substitution on New Year's Day. He is hopeful the right-back will be ready for the weekend. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Rodon has missed just four minutes of Championship action for Leeds this season. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Leeds look their best whenever the Dutchman is at the back alongside Rodon. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. LB: Max Wober
Wober came on at half-time on New Year's Day and provided there has been no flare-up in his knee, should be fit to start on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Wood
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
A return to midfield is most likely for Ampadu after dropping out of the starting XI vs Blackburn, for workload reasons. Photo: George Wood
