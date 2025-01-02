Supercomputer predicts final Championship table including major Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield United & Middlesbrough twists

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 17:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 17:58 GMT

Leeds United remain top of the Championship despite dropping points against Blackburn on Thursday.

Leeds United might have dropped points on New Year’s Day but they did open up a gap on those chasing automatic promotion. A 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers was disappointing, particularly given Pascal Struijk opened the scoring on 88 minutes, but Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland means there is now a three-point cushion on the third-placed Blades.

Leeds have long been tipped as favourites for promotion and they are well-placed to challenge again, but Daniel Farke’s side have experienced issues - and those have not gone unnoticed. Grosvenor Sport’s Supercomputer has even predicted the Whites repeat last season and fall agonisingly short of a top-two spot.

They also predict a couple of major twists towards the Championship’s summit, with one team even backed to top 100 points. Take a look below to see how their 2024/25 campaign plays out.

Predicted points: 36

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 36 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 40

2. 23. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 42

3. 22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 42 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 46

4. 21. Stoke City

Predicted points: 46 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

5. 20. Derby County

Predicted points: 47 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 49

6. 19. Hull City

Predicted points: 49 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughSunderlandChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice