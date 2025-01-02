Leeds United might have dropped points on New Year’s Day but they did open up a gap on those chasing automatic promotion. A 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers was disappointing, particularly given Pascal Struijk opened the scoring on 88 minutes, but Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland means there is now a three-point cushion on the third-placed Blades.

Leeds have long been tipped as favourites for promotion and they are well-placed to challenge again, but Daniel Farke’s side have experienced issues - and those have not gone unnoticed. Grosvenor Sport’s Supercomputer has even predicted the Whites repeat last season and fall agonisingly short of a top-two spot.