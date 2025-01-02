Leeds United kicked off 2025 on top of the Championship and despite conceding late to draw 1-1 against Blackburn Rovers, will remain there until the weekend at least. Daniel Farke’s side have found the consistency that the first-half of last season lacked and they are well-placed to fight for automatic promotion once again.

That form is credit to the entire squad but a few of Farke’s players have stood out, both with outstanding individual performances and an unmatched level of consistency throughout. And so it is no surprise that there is plenty of West Yorkshire representation in two Sky Sports pundits’ Championship teams of the season.

Two former players, Luke Chambers and Curtis Davies, picked their own teams live on Sky Sports and both have Leeds players involved. Take a look at the teams below, starting with Chambers’ before moving on to Davies’.

GK: Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) An excellent summer addition at just £2m. Has been virtually ever-present between the posts and pulled off some match-winning saves to help Sheffield United become one of the Championship's best defences.

RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) Has recovered from a shaky start to life in Leeds and is quickly becoming one of Daniel Farke's most consistent performers. Three goals and one assist it an impressive tally from right-back.

CB: Harry Souttar (Sheffield United) Was Sheffield United's rock during the first half of the season, dominating opposition forwards physically. Will be a massive miss for the Blades, having returned to parent club Leicester City with a ruptured Achilles.

CB: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) So rarely looks under pressure at the back for Leeds and has found another level when it comes to battling opposition strikers. An assured stand-in captain during Ethan Ampadu's lengthy absence and has chipped in with a few goals.

LB: Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United) Another absolute snip for around £3m, Burrows has settled into life at Bramall Lane with ease. Two goals and one assist doesn't do justice to his attacking influence.

CM: Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) Was one of the first names on Chris Wilder's teamsheet until an ongoing hamstring injury got the better of him. Technically excellent but it is the competitiveness those inside Bramall Lane love.