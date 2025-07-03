Leeds United title winner Joe Rothwell has laid bare the contrast between his two Championship promotion seasons after joining Glasgow Rangers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has made a permanent move to Ibrox as one of the first new arrivals of the 49ers Enterprises era in Glasgow. Leeds United's owners form part of a consortium that took control of Rangers this summer, taking 51 per cent of the shares. Elland Road chairman Paraag Marathe also took on the role of vice chairman, while 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson is playing a part in the summer rebuild for new manager Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have already landed a former Leeds transfer target in the shape of Max Aarons, before furthering their business with Bournemouth by adding midfielder Rothwell to the ranks. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road from the Cherries and blew away any summer suggestions that he was simply signed as squad filler by playing a vital role in Leeds' title success. Injuries to both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev opened the door for Rothwell to form an effective partnership with Ao Tanaka and led to Daniel Farke declaring them the best ball-playing midfielders in the division.

Rothwell's ability to deliver wicked crosses into the box was never more evident than when he set up both of Pascal Struijk's late headers in a dramatic come-from-behind win over Sunderland at Elland Road. His desire to get on the ball and dictate, along with an ability to dribble at high speed to break lines and take Leeds into forward areas, earned him popularity with Leeds supporters.

On Tuesday the YEP reported that Rothwell was closing in on a move to Rangers and by Wednesday it was confirmed and announced. In an interview with the club's in-house media team he was asked to describe his Elland Road experience. He said it contrasted with the season that came before, when he spent a campaign on loan at Southampton - ironically working under Russell - and again won promotion but without playing anywhere near as big a part.

"It was brilliant [at Leeds]," he said. "The season before was a bit tricky for me, I didn't play as much as I'd like so managed to go there last year and play a lot of games and contributed a lot. So for me, personally, it was brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of that club. I loved my time there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have now been linked with Luton Town midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, who shone during a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Kenilworth Road when Steinsson was watching on from the directors seats in the main stand. Significant player trading is not expected between 49ers Enterprises' two clubs, though they will indulge in expertise sharing and departments at both are expected to offer one another assistance when appropriate in the same way 49ers staff in San Francisco engage with Elland Road employees.