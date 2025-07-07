Young attacker declares exciting intent with vow after signing Leeds United deal
Young Whites attacker Josh McDonald has declared his exciting intent after signing a new Leeds United deal.
McDonald, 18, regularly impressed for United’s under-21s during the 2024-25 season including against experienced opposition as the Whites lifted the National League Cup.
Under boss Scott Gardner, the winger made 14 appearances in Premier League 2, chipping in with a goal and two assists.
The young attacker has now signed a new three-year deal, upon which the teenager has declared his intent to play exciting football and vowing to embrace the challenge of climbing the ranks.
“I like a challenge, I don’t want it to be easy”...
Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, McDonald said: “Last year, I got injured early on but I managed to push through, get back fit and then, obviously, we did well to win the National League Cup.
“I like a challenge, I don’t want it to be easy, so I will just keep pushing and hopefully get there.
“I would say I am a one-on-one player. I want to go out and beat the man. I like playing exciting football and getting the fans up.
“I am really excited to get back going and I just want to kick on as much as I can.”
Expressing his delight at signing his new deal, McDonald added: “It feels great. Obviously getting it over the line, I am just excited to keep on going.”
