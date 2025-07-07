A young attacker has declared his intent after signing a Whites deal.

Young Whites attacker Josh McDonald has declared his exciting intent after signing a new Leeds United deal.

McDonald, 18, regularly impressed for United’s under-21s during the 2024-25 season including against experienced opposition as the Whites lifted the National League Cup.

Under boss Scott Gardner, the winger made 14 appearances in Premier League 2, chipping in with a goal and two assists.

The young attacker has now signed a new three-year deal, upon which the teenager has declared his intent to play exciting football and vowing to embrace the challenge of climbing the ranks.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, McDonald said: “Last year, I got injured early on but I managed to push through, get back fit and then, obviously, we did well to win the National League Cup.

“I like a challenge, I don’t want it to be easy, so I will just keep pushing and hopefully get there.

“I would say I am a one-on-one player. I want to go out and beat the man. I like playing exciting football and getting the fans up.

“I am really excited to get back going and I just want to kick on as much as I can.”

Expressing his delight at signing his new deal, McDonald added: “It feels great. Obviously getting it over the line, I am just excited to keep on going.”