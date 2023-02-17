Leeds United are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season as the battle against the drop continues.

The Whites face Everton this weekend with the Toffees are directly below them in the table, just one point separating the two sides. In the meantime the search for a new manager continues, with Leeds finding difficulty in appointing the right man after the sacking of Jesse Marsch last week.

Here we round up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road as the search goes on and the countdown to the Everton clash begins.

Gallardo view

Leeds are said to see Marcelo Gallardo as the ‘long-term successor’ of Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch at Elland Road.

According to the Telegraph, the former River Plate boss is seen as the logical fit for the Whites as they look to build on the groundwork left by the two previous managers, but already know Gallardo isn’t a realistic option until the summer.

That leaves Leeds in a tough situation, weighing up whether they are better off hiring an interim or going for someone else.

Slot decision explained

Feyenoord star Alireza Jahanbakhsh has explained why Arne Slot turned down the opportunity to join Leeds.

He told VI: “You better go if you have really left something behind at a club. A legacy.“

“You never know for sure if the opportunity will come again. That makes it hard to say no. But if you have confidence in your qualities and you dare to be patient, there will always be another chance. Personally, I think Arne Slot wants to win a trophy with Feyenoord. Not everyone is driven by money. Feyenoord is a big club, but how often was there a championship to celebrate? Twice in the last 25 years, right?