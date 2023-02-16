The new favourite to be next permanent Leeds United boss, leading contenders and different views

Leeds United have announced that Michael Skubala and his staff are taking charge of the club’s upcoming games and there have now been big changes in the market to be next permanent Whites manager.

Leeds are still on the hunt for a new head coach following Jesse Marsch’s sacking and under-21s boss Skubala’s team have taken charge of the club’s last two games against Manchester United both home and away.

The Whites then announced on Tuesday evening that Skubala would continue to lead the first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures as Leeds carry on their search for a permanent replacement for Marsch.

Skubala, who is being supported by Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo, had been a 6-1 shot with the bookmakers to be the club’s next permanent manager until the news broke that he would remain in the dugout ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton.

But the market has now significantly changed and here is a rundown of the top 16 in the betting to be next permanent Leeds United manager with contrasting views over Skubala when it comes to the best available odds. With SkyBet, temporary or caretaker managers in charge for 10 competitive games will be deemed ‘permanent’ and settled as a winner.

1 . Michael Skubala Odds: Evens (but as short as 2-9 with some firms). Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Steven Gerrard Odds: 13-2. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3 . Nuno Espirito Santo Odds: 7-1. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4 . Andoni Iraola Odds: 12-1. Photo: Angel Martinez Photo Sales