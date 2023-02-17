Leeds have played 22 league matches this season, leaving 16 fixtures remaining between now and the end of the season, but currently find themselves on a nine-game winless streak.

The Whites have been defeated by Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, whilst drawing with West Ham United and Brentford, since their last Premier League win which came against AFC Bournemouth on Bonfire Night last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next two fixtures pit Leeds against Everton and Southampton, sides who at present are below United in the table. Despite recent managerial changes at Goodison Park and St Mary’s Stadium, this relegation clash double-header should, in theory, provide Leeds with ample opportunity to end their barren run.

Leeds United's English Interim co-manager Michael Skubala (R) gives instructions to Leeds United's Spanish defender Junior Firpo (L) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to the YEP, ex-Leeds man and First Division title-winner Tony Dorigo discussed this weekend’s contest with Sean Dyche’s Toffees: “We certainly can't lose it. That is the first thing. We could go a long way to helping ourselves if we can get, at least four, hopefully six [points].

"Strangely, this season against the the top sides, the better sides, we've actually done quite well and got the result here and there but it's against the teams around us that we've been poor and that really is the thing that has to change in the back half of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everton and Southampton will be a wonderful place to start but I look at the situation honestly with no manager in the last couple of games and the way that the team have played and what I've seen is performances to take into these two games coming up.

"That's the real important thing. If I was a player now, I'd be thinking 'you know what, we can do this, we have got the players if you look around our squad'.