Leeds United star Diego Llorente faces an uncertain future as he approaches the end of his loan spell with AS Roma.

The centre-back was sent out on loan in late January after deciding a spell away from Elland Road would benefit him on a personal level. The move was a little surprising, but then Leeds boss Jesse Marsch explained: “Diego felt there were some aspects of his personal life that compelled him to make a change in his career.”

Since then, the defender has enjoyed mixed fortunes in the Italian capital, initially struggling with injury. Though, he has now started the last four games, and reports suggest Jose Mourinho and his staff are impressed with the Spaniard.

Italian outlet Vocegiallorossa report Roma would like to sign Llorente permanently, but they do not want to pay the pre-agreed fee of £16million. It’s claimed Roma will leave it up to Leeds whether they want to sell the centre-back for less than £16million, keep him or attempt to hold out.

Meanwhile, there has been talk of interest from Villarreal, who could offer an enticing route back home to Spain for Llorente. The Yellow Submarine have recently agreed a new contract with veteran centre-back Raul Albiol, keeping him around for another year, but they do need more depth going forward as they look to return to the Europa League next season.

As for Leeds, Llorente is under contract until 2026 as things stand, and he cost the Whites more than £17million back in 2020. Leeds will be keen to make their money back on Llorente, and they should have a strong case should he continue to impress Roma in Serie A.

