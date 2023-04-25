Liam Cooper defends Leeds United team mate with prediction and issues second apology to fans

Cooper finally made his first start under Javi Gracia in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Fulham but the Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat as the Cottagers netted twice following errors from keeper Illan Meslier.

Cooper, though, has defended United’s French keeper who the skipper says will soon return to his best ahead of tonight’s massive relegation-battle six pointer against Leicester City at Elland Road (kick-off 8pm).

Writing in his captain’s column of Tuesday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “At Fulham we were again punished by mistakes and it was a hard defeat to take. Illan Meslier has saved us more times than not this season so we are all behind him and know he will soon be back to his best.”

MESSAGE: To Leeds United's fans from Whites captain Liam Cooper, pictured on his return to action in Saturday's defeat at Fulham. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Defeat at Fulham came five days after Monday night’s 6-1 hammering at home to Liverpool, for which Cooper has issued another Whites apology having also said sorry to fans for the 5-1 hiding at home to Crystal Palace in the programme for the Reds clash.

"When you are playing a top team like Liverpool, they will punish any mistakes – and they did so by scoring goals,” said Cooper. “For this, we can only apologise to supporters and we will be doing everything possible to improve.