Liam Cooper defends Leeds United team mate with prediction and issues second apology to fans
Whites captain Liam Cooper has defended a Leeds United team mate with a prediction and issued a fresh apology to the club’s fans.
Cooper finally made his first start under Javi Gracia in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Fulham but the Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat as the Cottagers netted twice following errors from keeper Illan Meslier.
Cooper, though, has defended United’s French keeper who the skipper says will soon return to his best ahead of tonight’s massive relegation-battle six pointer against Leicester City at Elland Road (kick-off 8pm).
Writing in his captain’s column of Tuesday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “At Fulham we were again punished by mistakes and it was a hard defeat to take. Illan Meslier has saved us more times than not this season so we are all behind him and know he will soon be back to his best.”
Defeat at Fulham came five days after Monday night’s 6-1 hammering at home to Liverpool, for which Cooper has issued another Whites apology having also said sorry to fans for the 5-1 hiding at home to Crystal Palace in the programme for the Reds clash.
"When you are playing a top team like Liverpool, they will punish any mistakes – and they did so by scoring goals,” said Cooper. “For this, we can only apologise to supporters and we will be doing everything possible to improve.
"Tonight there is no getting away from the fact it is a real six-pointer and there is a lot at stake for both ourselves and Leicester City given our league positions. At the start of Javi Gracia’s reign, we recorded really good wins against the sides around us, defeating Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. We can take a lot of belief from those results and as a group, we will be doing all we can to get the three points.”