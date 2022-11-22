Leeds United have just four players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but three of them met in the one game on Monday night and one stood out.

Although there were mixed reviews in the ratings for Tyler Adams, the US Men’s National Team captain, he was one of his side’s star performers and put in a huge amount of effort during the 1-1 draw with Wales. Whites team-mate Brenden Aaronson had to wait for the second half for his World Cup debut, coming off the bench, and although he initially made an impact and helped USMNT take play into the Welsh half, his influence waned.

For Wales, Daniel James played the first half and struggled to keep possession when it was played up front to him, before being replaced at the break by Kieffer Moore in a change that brought a change in fortunes and a momentum swing for Rob Page’s men.

Adams will face a sterner test on Friday night when he takes on an England midfield likely to feature the impressive 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, West Ham United star Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Mason Mount after their eye-catching display against Iran on Monday. James, who is on loan at Fulham this season, could see further action against Iran on Friday morning.

Leeds’ fourth man at the World Cup is right-back Rasmus Kristensen. He and Denmark will take on Tunisia in their group D opener this afternoon.

1. Tyler Adams - 8 CBS Sports: "Best player on the field. Always played smart, checking to the ball, instructing those around him, and leading by example. He had a late tackle on Bale that was quite impressive. He's the heart and soul."

2. Brenden Aaronson - 7 CBS Sports said: "Just adds a bit of dynamic ability. His turns into space are superb, and he gave this team some juice it couldn't capitalize on. He probably should have gotten more than 24 minutes."

3. Tyler Adams - 7 NBC Sports said: "Leeds' midfield engine was a long-range marksman, picking out more of the same diagonal balls and quickly switching the angle of attack. Ampadu and Ramsey couldn't conjure any pressure on the ball."

4. Tyler Adams - 6 GOAL said: "Broke up play well enough but, like the rest of the midfield, was a bit quieter in the second half as Wales pushed forward."