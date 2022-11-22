The Welsh struggled to make the ball stick in a first half that saw the US go ahead through Tim Weah. Leeds' Tyler Adams was at the heart of an intense pressing effort that made life difficult for Wales, who went in at the break deservedly behind and decidedly second best.

But Page's decision to remove James from his attack and send on Kieffer Moore helped change the game and made a real contest of the second half.

It was Bale, as ever, who dug out a result for his country, winning and scoring a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw.

The Welsh talisman absolved James, on loan for the season at Fulham, of any blame for how the first half went.

“It was a great team performance, especially in the second half when we showed that real grit and determination to get back into the game," he said at full-time.

“We are proud of that. We have things to build on and things to work on.

“We made a few tactical changes [at half-time]. It was nothing that DJ [Dan James] did wrong, it was just that we needed different personnel and a slightly different way of playing.

CAPTAIN'S BACKING - Wales' World Cup hero Gareth Bale spoke in defence of Leeds United attacker Daniel James after the latter was withdrawn at the break of a 1-1 draw with USMNT in Qatar. Pic: Getty

“Fantastic decision from the manager yet again, it shows how class he is, and credit to the boys for digging deep and showing our character."