Leeds United will soon have the chance to strengthen for the second half of the Premier League season.

Three months on, the Whites’ summer transfer window is not looking as ineffective as fans first feared.

The last-minute collapse of United’s proposed signing of rising Dutch star Cody Gakpo infuriated supporters, who ridiculed Leeds’ last-ditch effort to bring in an attacker when the attacker they called upon was an 18-year-old, Wilfried Gnonto.

He’s quite handy, as it turns out. Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have emerged as smart investments too, while summer signing Luis Sinisterra has played a starring role in the start of the Whites’ 2022/2023 campaign.

But what next? There remain notable gaps in Leeds’ squad; calls for a new left back having gone unanswered for some time, and while fans have enjoyed Gnonto’s talent, many would feel comfortable if United had a more experienced number nine in their ranks as Patrick Bamford’s injury woes rumble on.

Before the transfer window re-opens again on January 1, here are 17 players who are being linked with a move to LS11...

1. Rodrigo de Paul Leeds fans were gutted to see de Paul move to Atlético Madrid since the prospect of seeing the Argentinian midfield star at Elland Road was dangled so tantalisingly after United won promotion to the Premier League. But with Atlético suffering financial issues, the possibility of landing de Paul could re-emerge in January.

2. Noa Lang United have been invested in signing the Dutch winger for some time. Since injury put paid to a summer exit from Club Brugge, Lang has not been in good form - but with the Belgian side's fortunes on the up, Fabrizio Romano claims that they'll only let him go for a strong deal, with the 23-year-old thought to be worth around €30M.

3. Ryan Kent Leeds United have long been admirers of Kent, whose current Rangers deal runs out at the end of the 2022/2023 season. The Scottish club are said to be working on a new contract so as to avoid losing the sought-after winger on a free - though Kent is reportedly keen to compete in the Premier League.

4. Joe Scally Leeds scouts were reportedly in attendance as Joe Scally helped Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. The 19-year-old left back, who is currently on international duties with the United States in Qatar, would fit in well with the likes of Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in LS11.