Leeds United man tipped to ‘stay’ in January as midfielder is linked.

Leeds United pair Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams were in World Cup action for USA last night. The latter has been named captain for the tournament.

The States ended up drawing 1-1 with Wales. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of Elland Road...

Midfielder on radar?

Leeds are reportedly interested in Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic. That’s according to a report by Tuttosport (via Football Italia) who claim the Premier League side along with Roma are keen on signing him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Lukic, 26, is a Serbia international with 32 caps under his belt so far in his career. He has also played for the Partiza and Levante in the past.

Defender tipped to stay

Journalist Dean Jones expects defender Luke Ayling to stay with the Whites until the end of this season. The full-back has been linked with a departure over recent times but remains under contract with Jesse Marsch’s side. Jones has provided this update to GiveMeSport:

“I get the feeling that Ayling will end up staying around, and will stay until the end of the season and figure things out then.”

Loan latest