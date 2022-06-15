Leeds United are already making headway in their preparations for the new season.

Jesse Marsch and the club’s recruitment staff are already working to strike deals for new players ahead of next season.

Leeds cannot afford to misstep in the market the way they have over the last 12 months if they want to survive comfortably next season.

The Whites scraped survival by the skin of their teeth in the season just gone, and much better will be expected ahead of next season.

It will be Marsch’s first full season in charge, and he will need significant help in the way of new signings.

Thankfully for the American, the board have agreed to provide new signings, and on that topic, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Phillips update

Manchester City are now being backed to pull off a deal for Whites star Kalvin Phillips.

According to The Athletic, City could bring in as much as £200million in player sales this summer, and they are being backed to spend £50million of that to complete a deal for Phillips.

Specifically, it’s claimed City feel they can strike a deal worth between £45million and £50million for the England star this summer.

The news will be of concern to Leeds fans and head coach Marsch, but it will not come as too big a surprise.

Adams interest

Leeds are said to be eyeing a move for another Bundesliga star following the signing of Brenden Aaronson.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Whites are now considering a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams.

The 30-time USA international is being backed to leave Leipzig this summer, and Leeds could be his landing spot.

“My feeling is yes, he is going to leave the club this summer.” Romano told the Que Golazo Podcast

“At the moment there is still nothing agreed with any club, but many clubs are exploring this possibility, including Leeds, but at the moment still nothing agreed.