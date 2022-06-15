The Whites midfielder got his first 90 minutes of the post-season Nations League fixtures having overcome a severe dead leg to feature as a substitute against Italy at the weekend.
But Phillips looked a pale imitation of himself in a struggling England side and played a part in both of Hungary's first two goals. The Three Lions went on to lose 4-0 at Molineux as fans expressed their frustrations at boss Gareth Southgate.
One poor performance, at the end of a difficult, injury-ravaged relegation battle of a season won't harm Phillips' international prospects or his chances of making a huge move this summer. He was England's Player of the Year for 2021, playing all but 25 minutes of their run to the Euro 2020 final, and has proven himself to have top Premier League quality since helping Leeds earn promotion from the Championship.
Manchester City are reportedly preparing to make Leeds an offer for their academy product and see him as an ideal man to strengthen their defensive midfield options following the departure of Fernandinho.
Here's how the nation's media rated Phillips against Hungary.