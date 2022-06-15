Former United player Tony Dorigo almost crossed paths with Alf-Inge Haaland at Elland Road, if not for a transfer to Italian side Torino in the summer of 1997.

The Norwegian joined Leeds that year, where son Erling Haaland would be born three years later, and would stay for as many seasons in West Yorkshire before signing for Manchester City.

INTERNATIONAL: Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Haaland is Manchester City's newest signing (Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Haaland Jr. most recently made headlines when his move to Premier League champions Manchester City was completed as he looks set to make an Elland Road return at some stage next season.

Ex-pro turned pundit Dorigo believes Haaland will receive a warm welcome when Leeds host the Cityzens, despite the tall, burly Norwegian turning out for the opposition.

"I'm sure he's going to get a good one, a great reception," Dorigo told the YEP.

"And obviously he's playing for Man City, so that's okay," the former England international joked.

"But yeah, I think he's going to get a great reception, obviously he's got a love for Leeds, but unfortunately, we weren't quite the club we wanted to be in time for him to come and join us so we can see exactly why he's done what he's got to."

Haaland is one of Europe's best and most prolific strikers but had originally been on Leeds and Victor Orta's radar four years ago during his time at Eliteserien club Molde FK.

Having burst onto the scene in Norway, Leeds - then a Championship club - made overtures in the direction of the Haaland family inviting the youngster to Elland Road.

However, perennial Austrian champions FC Red Bull Salzburg swooped with a lucrative offer the following summer and Leeds' chances of landing the striker were dashed.

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 21 appearances for the Norwegian national team, as well as averaging more than a goal per game with Salzburg and netting 86 in 89 Borussia Dortmund appearances prior to his Manchester move.