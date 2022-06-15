Leeds United's new Premier League season fixtures key details: Whites prediction, unique break

Here is a lowdown of the key details and dates.

When are the fixtures out?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released at 9am on Thursday morning.

KEY DATE: Leeds United will face Leeds-born striker sensation Erling Haaland, above, for the first time in the clashes against the forward's new side Manchester City. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images.

When will Leeds play?

The opening weekend of the new Premier League season takes place over the first weekend of August (August 6-7).

What is the schedule like?

Strange, in a very unique season due to this year's World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

There is only one more international break before the World Cup itself, the Premier League pausing for two weeks at the end of September after the games over the weekend of September 17-18.

Action then resumes over the weekend of Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 but the Premier League will then pause for six weeks after match round 16 which takes place over the weekend of Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 ahead of World Cup.

The World Cup starts on Monday, November 21 with the final taking place on Sunday, December 18 and the Premier League resumes again on Boxing Day.

The season's second international break aside from the pause for the World Cup then presents itself next March after the games of the weekend of March 18-19, by which time it will be all roads to Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Premier League resumes over the weekend of Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The final weekend of the season then takes place over the final weekend in May.

Who is new on the agenda?

Top of the list here is a first top-flight fixture against Nottingham Forest for 23 years.

The two clubs last met in English football's top division way back in April 1999 but Forest have finally been promoted as Championship play-offs winners.

Championship winners Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth are also back on the agenda for Leeds who have never faced Bournemouth in the top division.

Clashes against Burnley, Watford and Norwich City are all off the table following relegation for those three sides.

What are the big games?

They are all big but the home and away clashes against arch rivals Manchester United are always the two that stick out first.

The games against champions Manchester City will have added spice given the club's signing of Leeds-born striker sensation Erling Haaland, let alone the fact that City are eyeing Kalvin Phillips.

The same goes for Arsenal with Raphinha whilst Liverpool home and away is always another huge occasion.

London rivals Chelsea is another big one too

There are no Yorkshire derbies - the journey to City's Etihad is as close as it gets - and Brighton away remains the longest trip although the fellow south coast treks to Southampton and newly-promoted Bournemouth are not far behind.

Leeds face seven trips to London to face Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

What are the bookies saying?

After only sealing their Premier League survival on the final day of last season, Leeds are fourth favourites to go down at 5-2 although Brentford (11-4) and Southampton (7-2) are not far behind.

Bournemouth are just about favourites for the drop at 8-11, followed by Forest at 17-20. Fulham are then 5-4.

Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace are the only other sides who are single figure odds for relegation and all three are 6-1.

Defending champions Manchester City are odds-on favourites to win the league at 4-7 in what is viewed as another two-horse race with Liverpool who are 2s. Tottenham and Chelsea are next but both are 16s.