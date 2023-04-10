Leeds United will already be keen to return to action after suffering a big slip-up in their bid to secure Premier League safety over the weekend.

As Leeds begin preparations for that one, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Charles interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Manchester City star Shea Charles ahead of this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, City’s under-21s captain Charles is of interest to Leeds, who spot an opportunity given City are likely to strengthen in midfield this summer. Should City do that, Charles may feel he needs to move on to secure first-team football, and the Whites are hoping to be in a position to offer him just that.

Leeds need more depth in midfield, and while Charles is only 19 years of age, he is one of City’s standout young players, and many believe he could be ready to make the step up next season.

Keane criticism

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane wasn’t impressed with Illan Meslier during Leeds’ defeat to Palace.

The former Manchester United star said: “The keeper should do better. The goalkeeper should be a little bit braver. He’s got to come out and dominate but that’s certainly not one of his strengths.”