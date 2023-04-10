As the game began, with the Whites on the attack and taking a deserved lead, it looked for all the world like Javi Gracia's men had simply picked up where they left off in midweek, having beaten Nottingham Forest 2-1.

And even though Palace caused problems from set-pieces, even though they levelled from one in first half stoppage time, there was no sign of the about-turn the game was about to perform.

Here's the YEP take.

HORRIBLE TIME: For Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, right, pictured behind Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Good day

Michael Olise

A wonderful footballer to watch, a nightmare to defend. He went past Leeds players with alarming ease, getting to the byline to cause havoc. The attacker left the Elland Road pitch with three assists to his name and he was a huge influence on the result. Leeds giving him so much space and time on the ball was the helping hand a player of his ability rarely needs.

Good-ish day

Adam Forshaw

He'd likely trade it for a Leeds win, but a place in a matchday squad feels like a giant step forward for a player who disappeared after the Newcastle United away game on December 31 through injury and has not been seen in action since. It had started to feel, with Gracia electing not to speak about injured players, that the soon-to-be-out-of-contract midfielder might not appear again, so his surprise inclusion on the team sheet is at least one small positive from a dreadful day.

Bad day

Luke Ayling

The captain has been creaking in recent games, after a very solid run at right-back that left Rasmus Kristensen with little chance of getting back in. There was an argument that Gracia could have left Ayling out against Forest but there was a huge case for Ayling to be dropped against Palace. He stayed in the team, had a decent enough first half and then a truly horrible time of it after the break. Pace has been a big problem for him but giving the ball away and failing to challenge in the area proved costly. It was nightmare fuel.Javi Gracia

He got the plaudits when his tactical changes worked in previous games and results came his and Leeds' way, but he'll get criticism for not being able to change the way this one went. The team selection from the start, the set-piece defending and waiting until the points were halfway down the road to London before changing it were all issues. His work this week must help protect Leeds from any psychological damage and move things on swiftly.Off-camera moments

Michael Skubala filling in as Patrick Bamford's passing partner in the warm-up as Weston McKennie emerged a moment or two late.

Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville getting to flick the ears of Georginio Rutter, who miscontrolled in their game of keepy-ups. Gnonto then taking his medicine after leaving a pass short. Summerville taking off his glove to dish out the punishment to his best mate, leaving the Italian inspecting the area for damage.

Jack Harrison struggling to keep his mascots under control as the team walked out. Smiling a helpless smile at Weston McKennie as a tiny boy danced to the beat of his own drum and left Harrison to try and steer him on the right path towards where the teams line up to shake hands.

McKennie and Gracia's lengthy chat after Palace's first spell of the game.

Gnonto chiding Rutter for almost taking him out with a driven pass as the subs warmed up at the break.

Gracia urging Koch to calm down as he played a long ball to no one early in the second half.