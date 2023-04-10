Leeds United fans on blame for 'pathetic' Whites, harrowing reminder and drastic worry measure

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the blame for a second half display labelled ‘spineless’, a harrowing reminder of yesteryear and the drastic action now needed amid worries over relegation.

ANDY RHODES

Well, how do you begin analysing that one? The half-empty East Stand in the closing moments was reminiscent of the Championship days of a decade ago. The performance was equally familiar. In the first half it appeared to be going well for the Whites with only Palace’s threat from set pieces causing concern.

WARNING: From the header from Jeffrey Schlupp, that Leeds United did not heed. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

What happened in the second half, though, was shocking and easily the worst Leeds have played since returning to the Premier League. For a side in a relegation fight there was no urgency, no desire and no fight. Leeds did well to make the visitors look like title chasers.

You do get results like this from time to time but it doesn’t make them any less baffling or worrying. The result makes the three points against Nottingham Forest look valuable but, with Liverpool to visit Elland Road next, you do wonder where things will go from here. There does need to be a response. With tough games to come, points are still desperately needed.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

KEITH INGHAM

Where do Leeds go from that hammering? I’ve rarely witnessed a side fall to pieces like Leeds did in that awful second half. Javi Gracia gave the same XI that started the Nottingham Forest game another chance to improve on their 2-1 victory. Adam Forshaw made the bench for the first time this season.

It was a good start and first half with Patrick Bamford scoring his 50th goal for Leeds and they should have been a couple of goals in front before it was ruined by a late leveller by Palace. The second half was just embarrassing as Palace put Leeds to the sword and it really hurt. The team imploded as Palace scored four goals without really breaking sweat. With results going against them, apart from Forest and Leicester losing, it was a rotten weekend for Leeds. A shocking performance overall and the players are to blame.

Man of the match: Nobody in a white shirt.

DAVID WATKINS

For 44 minutes Leeds were comfortably on their way to what would have been a priceless three points. Totally dominant and a goal up, the only criticism was the usual one that we hadn’t marked our dominance with the goals it deserved.

From that 44th minute, though, another long-standing Leeds Achilles heel once again came to the fore; defensively we are too often inept. Palace had already highlighted our lax marking when they struck the post earlier with Schlupp finding the freedom of Elland Road between Ayling and Koch; we got away with that one. But then Guehi nipped in quicker than anyone else at a free-kick and 1-1 at the break was a travesty.

The second half was a disaster; two soft goals conceded in as many minutes. The final two goals can probably be put down to Leeds chasing the game. Once again Leeds have failed at a crucial moment and with Liverpool next we’re going to have to get those worry beads out again.

Man of the match: None were good enough.

MIKE GILL

It is said that football is a funny old game. Leeds fans would struggle to find anything at all amusing about this debacle. It is also said that football is a game of two halves. Here we have a measure of agreement.

Buoyed by a lively start, the Whites looked set to coast through this game after Patrick Bamford had scored with a fine looping header. Just the job to increase his confidence. Or so we thought.

In the dying seconds of the first half Guehi put Palace level. The second half saw a shocking transformation as United fell apart. Goals from Ayew (2) Eze and Eduoard completed United's humiliation, giving Palace only their second win of 2023.

This result was so out of character for both teams that the outcome defies any form of analysis. Shocking, disappointing, spineless and pathetic are the words which come to mind. Javi Gracia and his men now face a big challenge to restore sanity before the visit of Liverpool.

Man of the match: None selected.

NEIL GREWER

Disappointing in the extreme. Three points lost and a large hit to goal difference. Not a good day. A game of two halves – well, maybe 45 minutes and the rest. Leeds were great for 30 minutes and should have had the game won by then.

But, when Marc Roca gave away a needless free kick in injury time, a set-piece resulted in an equaliser – following several close shaves from previous set-pieces. Why do Leeds not learn! And could IIlan Meslier have done better?

But surely Leeds would regroup at half-time and ‘go again’ – evidently not. In fact, Palace grew stronger and Leeds faded away. All the energy, confidence, crisp passing and strong, committed tackles disappeared from Leeds’ play. Inexplicable.

