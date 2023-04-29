Leeds United ‘eye’ Javi Gracia replacement as Jermaine Beckford hits out over omission
All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Bournemouth.
Leeds United are back in action on Sunday as they continue their battle against relegation.
The Whites are currently just one point above the drop zone, and their clash against Bournemouth on Sunday is crucial. Aftr this game, Leeds have a run-in featuring four very tricky clashes, and that only piles pressure on Javi Gracia’s men to pick up all three points against a Cherries side who have hauled themselves to the brink of safety over the last couple of weeks.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Beckford criticism
Jermaine Beckford has hit out at Leeds for the lack of game time given the Wilfried Gnonto in recent weeks.
“One of the biggest issues at Leeds currently, the last four games especially, is there’s a couple of players in my opinion that should be playing in this situation,” the former Whites striker told Sam Allardyce’s No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.
“Wilfried Gnonto who is the young Italian kid, fantastic. He’s so positive, he’s so driven, he’s so direct with the ball, he gets the play up the field. He doesn’t mind defending and he’s got a little bit of a mean streak about him. He’s a fantastic, fantastic player.
“He’s not playing. He didn’t come off the bench the last couple of games.”
Tomasson interest
Leeds are said to be interested in appointing a current Championship boss amid continued doubts over Gracia’s future at the club.
Gracia has struggled to turn things around at Elland Road, and he is only on a flexible contract, allowing Leeds to move on in the summer if they wish to. According to Football Insider, Leeds are keeping an eye out for a better boss, and Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson is said to be someone who has impressed the Leeds higherups.
Though, as far as appointing the Dane goes, much will likely depend on whether Blackburn achieve promotion this season.