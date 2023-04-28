Leeds United to ‘negotiate’ summer transfer deal amid striker interest

Leeds United are only a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League as they look to claw themselves away from danger with five games left of the season to play. The Whites drew 1-1 with Leicester City at home last time out.

Next up is an away trip to face 14th place AFC Bournemouth. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker wanted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are interested in bringing back Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt this summer. The youngster was given the green light to move up to the North East on loan during the January transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since helped the Black Cats rise into 6th place in the Championship table. His boss Tony Mowbray has said, as per the Northern Echo: “If it was a possibility (to bring Gelhardt back) it’s something...but there are a lot of things in the way.

“I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they’re going, and play games, get a feel, the kid doesn’t even know what league they’re going to be in at this moment when you look at the bottom of the Premier League.

“We all like him. For next year, that’s Leeds’ call and the player’s call, but I’ve enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn’t gone to plan for him, but he’s still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you.”

Defender latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will meet with Roma soon to ‘negotiate’ a potential permanent deal for Diego Llorente, as per Forza Roma. The defender’s loan with the Italian outfit expires at the end of the season and he is due to return to his parent club.