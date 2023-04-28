Leeds United boss Javi Gracia's pre-Bournemouth press conference every word on Whites collapse, Willy Gnonto decision and Luis Sinisterra's injury
Leeds United have another chance at Bournemouth on Sunday and Whites boss Javi Gracia held his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the enormous clash on the south coast.
Leeds put themselves on course to move four points clear of the Premier League drop zone when taking a 1-0 lead in Tuesday night’s hosting of Leicester City only for the Foxes to equalise through Jamie Vardy and leave with a 1-1 draw.
The stalemate left United just two points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton but the Toffees were then hammered 4-1 by Thursday night’s visitors Newcastle United.
Leeds, though, who are still fifth-bottom, have now been joined on 30 points by fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest who recorded a 3-1 victory at home to high-flying Brighton on Wednesday evening which left Leicester in the bottom three, one point behind the Whites. The result also left Everton second-bottom and still two points adrift of Leeds.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, pulled seven points clear of the drop zone with Thursday night’s 1-0 win at bottom side Southampton which left the 14th-placed Cherries six points ahead of this weekend’s visitors Leeds. Ahead of Sunday’s 2pm kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, Gracia spoke to the media at 1pm from Thorp Arch and here is everything that was said by United’s Spanish head coach.
Bournemouth v Leeds United - Javi Gracia press conference every word
For Javi Gracia at Thorp Arch. Wober and Sinisterra injury updates top of the pile, notwithstanding the ongoing Gnonto saga after zero minutes against Leicester. Surely that has to change. Feels like another chance for Leeds this at Bournemouth after the midweek results. A four team mini league now really, Leeds top of it and need to either stay there or at worst be second. Forest right back in the mix.
Is this must win?
“In the situation we are, for sure we need to put everything in this game because we have missed the last chances and we have to take the next one.”
You led for 60 minutes against Leicester - were there a lot of positives?
“Always you have positives to take but the last results were unexpected for us and we need a good result to change a little bit the dynamic.”
On Bamford
“To be strong, mentally strong, is important in this part of the season. In the last game, we had two clear chances that at the end of the press conference, I told you maybe that chance is offside. But it wasn’t offside and we had two very good chances to win the game, knowing in in the beginning of the game that Leicester created from our mistakes two or three clear chances as well. But we had the chances at the end. We didn’t take it and we have to do it. We try to do it next game.”
Sinisterra out for the season
“Luis will be out for the rest of the season.”
Is it a repeat of the older injury?
“No. I think it is something in his ankle, in his ligament. I cannot explain but something in his ankle, a ligament.”
On the different options to Sinisterra, and how is Gnonto?
“You ask me about Willy many times and I always tell you the same. Willy is an exceptional player with an amazing character. It is a pleasure to work with him every day. And after I have to make decisions thinking in what is the best for the team. In the last game I decided to play with that substitution, to play with Cree Summerville but I’m sure in the next games, Willy will have chances to show how good a player he is.”
Why would the team be stronger with Cree or Luis as opposed to Gnonto for example?
“It is something about what I think is better for the team, it is not only to compare one with the other. I think it is not fair that. I try to choose in that moment what is the best for the team. I think both can help us and both are going to help us for sure.”
If you don’t win this game, are you worried about your position?
“I’m concerned about the situation of the team and when I arrived. I told you in other press conferences, we were in a worse positio and we were able from my arrival to get 11 points in 10 games and of course we want to get more but we are focused on on trying our best in these five games left, starting from the next one, starting from Bournemouth.”