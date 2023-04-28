“To be strong, mentally strong, is important in this part of the season. In the last game, we had two clear chances that at the end of the press conference, I told you maybe that chance is offside. But it wasn’t offside and we had two very good chances to win the game, knowing in in the beginning of the game that Leicester created from our mistakes two or three clear chances as well. But we had the chances at the end. We didn’t take it and we have to do it. We try to do it next game.”