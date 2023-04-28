A fundraiser has been launched to generate money for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, in the hope that helping the charity will help Leeds supporter Nikki Allan get a new guide dog sooner.

Nikki has been without one for three years and an appeal for donations to the fundraiser was made to Leeds United supporters on Twitter. Over £1,600 has been raised and a £600 donation under the name of ‘LUFC squad’ has been made.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Leeds supporter Carol Essery, reads: “Hi, I’m Carol Essery and I want to raise funds to assist the lovely Nikki Allan to get a new guide dog.

"Many of you will remember Rita, who sadly retired. Nikki has now been without a guide dog for three years! If we can try raise money for the Guide Dogs Association, it would ultimately mean more dogs can be bought and trained up, hopefully meaning Nikki can move up the queue! Unfortunately we cannot just buy a dog – I wish we could! Please, if every Leeds fan even donated £1, it would make such a difference!”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Carol said: “Everyone bangs on about us [Leeds fans] all being a big family. Well, let’s show we care for one of our own. That’s what it’s about – caring. It went crazy, mainly through word of mouth. It’s just so lovely to show that we care for a fellow supporter.”